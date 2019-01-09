'Are trains still safe?': Concerns mount after fourth Gauteng crash in four months
South Africans have taken to Twitter to raise their concerns about travelling by train, following four crashes in Gauteng in as many months.
Mountain View station crash
Two trains travelling on the same line from Mabopane to Pretoria collided near Mountain View station on Tuesday, leaving four people dead and another 620 injured.
Gauteng roads and traffic MEC Ismail Vadi has called for an urgent investigation into the cause of the accident. "We are deeply shocked by this tragic accident so early in the new year," he said.
Many people on social media were as shocked as the MEC, while others were saddened and outraged. They wondered just how safe it is to take a train.
#TrainCrash #MountainView R trains still safe though under this PRASA regime? How many more should die while unnecessary multi-million rand projects r being prioritised over safety related projects just so the BBBEE friends and cronies can chow? 🤔 I will listen on the 📻🚶🏽♂️🚶🏽♂️🚶🏽♂️— 👑 😎🍸 (@remza2009) January 8, 2019
#TrainCrash How is it that the mode of transport for most of the people in SA is so dangerous, Trains, Taxis, Busses. Come on @CyrilRamaphosa sort this out, no one should have to go through this !!!— Kim Robinson (@Kimbelshanks) January 8, 2019
Two trains collided in Pretoria on January 8 2019 during the early-morning rush-hour commute. Four people have been killed and hundreds injured.
Vulcania station crash
In December, Netcare 911 was summoned to the scene of a train crash at Vulcania station in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg. Four people were injured when two goods trains slammed into each other.
"The patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported to hospital for further assessment," said Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst.
Van Riebeck Park station crash
Fortunately, no fatalities were recorded when trains collided at Van Riebeck Park station in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, in October last year - but 320 passengers were injured.
A moving train reportedly crashed into a train that was stationery due to a mechanical fault.
"Thirty-two of the 320 commuters suffered serious but not critical injuries," said Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng.
Booysens station crash
Exactly four months and four days before the Mountain View station accident on Tuesday, Booysens station in Johannesburg's southern suburbs was the scene of another train crash.
Four train crew members and 112 commuters had to receive medical treatment at hospitals in the area. There were no fatalities.
With four dead and over 1,000 commuters injured in these four recent train accidents in Gauteng alone, it's no wonder that people are feeling increasingly insecure about taking the train.