Escapee re-arrested in North West - but four others are still on the run

A man who was part of a group of six that escaped police custody on December 20 is back behind bars after spending Christmas and New Year's Day as a free man.

Charles Chauke, 34, was re-arrested on Monday while on his way to Mozambique, said North West police.

"Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed the accused in a taxi on the N4 between Rustenburg and Marikana. The taxi was en route to Mozambique," said Capt Sam Tselanyane.

"Chauke was in detention for multiple counts of house robbery that were committed in Skeerpoort."

Chauke and five others escaped by sawing through the bars of the North West facility where they were being held.

One of them was arrested shortly after the escape. The other four - Felix Mlambo, 26, Caiphus Shilenge, 26, Henry Sithole, 22, and Paul Samuel Mozite, 24 - are still on the run.

"They were detained for various offences, including murder, house and business robberies and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition," said Tselanyane.

Community members have been urged not to approach the suspects but rather to inform police of their whereabouts.