Illegal scrap dealers in firing line as rail theft unit counts its successes

In its first two months, the rail enforcement unit in Cape Town has confiscated 379,5m of cable and 800kg of railway signal cable. Now the city is setting its sights on the scrap dealers who buy the stolen metal.

The unit was launched by the national transport ministry in October 2018. The city's mayoral office, the Western Cape transport department and Metrorail said on Wednesday the unit was paying off already.

"Its impact on the improved safety of Metrorail commuters and rail infrastructure can be observed in numerous arrests and the recovery of stolen infrastructure," said a joint statement.

The unit adds an additional 100 law enforcement officers to the existing security personnel in meeting Metrorail’s security challenges. These include sustained attacks on rail infrastructure and rolling stock assets, the sabotage of the urban rail network, and criminals targeting commuters and rail employees.

Executive mayor Dan Plato said: "The unit's successes to date give me good reason to believe that this unit will assist us in stabilising the urban rail service over the next few months. With less crime and vandalism, we can expect fewer delays and cancellations, and with that we can expect more commuters opting for trains as opposed to road-based transport."