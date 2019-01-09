IN PICTURES | #BackToSchool2019: Tears, smiles & nerves on first day of school
09 January 2019 - 11:45
Grade ones across the country are taking their fist step in the formal academic system. Some pupils are more excited to venture into their new schools, while others have a harder time.
Our photographers were there to capture the moment, with parents comforting their children, and teachers helping the new pupils settle in on their first day at Melpark Primary school in Melville and Greenside Primary School.