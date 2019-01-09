South Africa

IN PICTURES | #BackToSchool2019: Tears, smiles & nerves on first day of school

09 January 2019 - 11:45 By timeslive
Bernadette Mekgoe shares a light-hearted moment with her grandson, Mokgwaro on his first day of school at Melpark Primary school in Melville, Johannesburg.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Grade ones across the country are taking their fist step in the formal academic system. Some pupils are more excited to venture into their new schools, while others have a harder time.

Our photographers were there to capture the moment, with parents comforting their children, and teachers helping the new pupils settle in on their first day at Melpark Primary school in Melville and Greenside Primary School.

Itumeleng Lesele bids farewell to his son Mickyle Steyn on his first day of school at Melpark Primary school.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Mahlatse Maredi fixes a name tag to his son, Boipelo Ramasehla on his first day of school at Melpark Primary school.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A Grade 1 pupil can't hold back tears on his first day at Greenside Primary School.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Teachers help Grade 1 pupils settle in on their first day of school at Greenside Primary School.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
A teacher helps Grade 1 pupils settle in on their first day of school at Greenside Primary School.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

