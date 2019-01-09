Nursing union gives health department ultimatum on placing of nurses

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) has accused the department of health (DOH) of misleading the public about its plans to fill nursing vacancies.

Denosa acting general secretary Cassim Lekhoathi said on Wednesday the DOH had filled existing vacancies without creating new jobs.

Denosa on Tuesday questioned why some newly-qualified nurses were unemployed after four years of training and one year of community service. Over 500 newly-qualified nurses are unemployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced in December that the DOH would start spending R2bn in January to fill over 15,000 vacancies for doctors, nurses and other public health workers starting this month.

Denosa wants the DOH to say by Friday how many nurses they are going to employ.