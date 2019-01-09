Panyaza Lesufi urges: please don't destroy your R105m school in Tsakane

Lesufi said a R105m investment was used to build the new school.

Pupils stood proudly in their blue school uniforms on the first day of school on Wednesday. While excitement filled the air, some children were not happy that the Christmas holidays had come to an end.

"I want my mommy!" one sobbed while being comforted by a teacher.

Grade 1 teacher Anna Phala, who has taught fore more than 16 years, was overwhelmed with the new building.

"I am so excited to teach Grade 1 this year! Some learners are crying and some are not crying. Now we have the new school and the new building. It is very beautiful. We have been teaching in the zozos [shacks] for a long time and now is our time to benefit," said Phala.

Her new classroom is painted bright yellow. The walls are covered with pictures of animals and the letters of the alphabet. All the desks have the name and surname of the pupil on it.