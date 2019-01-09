South Africa

'Prophet' Bushiri to meet Sanco as pressure mounts on him to go

09 January 2019 - 11:00 By Naledi Shange
A mediation meeting will be held on January 10 2019 between the Enlightened Christian Gathering church and Sanco as church leader Shepherd Bushiri faces pressure to leave the country.
A mediation meeting will be held on January 10 2019 between the Enlightened Christian Gathering church and Sanco as church leader Shepherd Bushiri faces pressure to leave the country.
Image: Sunday World

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) will be facilitating talks between the SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and "prophet" Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering church.

This comes amid protests calling for the church to be shut down.

Sanco is believed to be involved in the protests. 

"In line with its mandate, the commission has called for a mediation meeting between the Enlightened Christian Gathering [church] and Sanco on January 10 2019," the commission said.

There have been several protests and growing calls for the Malawian pastor to close his church doors and leave the country.

This was fuelled by the deaths of three church members, killed in a stampede ahead of a church service last month.

Several other people were injured.

"The commission is aware of the marches at the church demanding that the prophet should leave the country," it said in a statement.

"[We] caution the members of the public that the SA constitution gives people the freedom of religion as well as freedom of association. This right therefore means that people have a right to associate with any religious organisation wherever and whenever they deem it necessary to do so, as long as such a religious organisation operates within the national laws or local bylaws," the CRL said.

MORE

69-year-old among trio killed in Bushiri church stampede

Police have confirmed the identity of the three women killed in a stampede at controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria last week.
News
2 days ago

Police urge caution after Bushiri church stampede left three women dead

Tshwane police have urged people celebrating this festive season to be extra careful as they celebrate New Year’s Day this week.
News
9 days ago

WATCH | 'If the church is a problem, where will people run to?' Bushiri on Omotoso allegations

Churches should be places of refuge for the marginalised, women and children, says Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Snakes galore! Man finds 20 serpents in one Indian home World
  2. 'It is disappointing that teaching, learning has not yet started': Solly ... South Africa
  3. Abuse of schoolchildren stops right now, warns premier Makhura South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | #BackToSchool2019: Tears, smiles & nerves on first day of ... South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X