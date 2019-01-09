LISTEN | Recording gives lie to complaint about TimesLIVE reporter by Western Cape's head of detectives

A recording of a phone conversation undermines a complaint the Western Cape's head of detectives has made to the press ombudsman’s office about a TimesLIVE reporter.

Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey, the deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection, wrote to the ombudsman on Wednesday saying reporter Aron Hyman was guilty of entrapment.

On Tuesday, he said, Hyman contacted Lt-Col Charl Kinnear of the anti-gang unit, and "lied" about an affidavit Kinnear had submitted when he laid a criminal complaint against six other policemen on Sunday.

"The content of this misrepresentation was to the effect that [Vearey] had told [Hyman] that [Kinnear] must give him said [affidavit]," said the complaint signed by Vearey and Kinnear.

But in a phone conversation on Tuesday between Hyman and Vearey, the head of detectives told the reporter to ask Kinnear for the statement.