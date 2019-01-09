Tragic first day back for Nkandla school staff and pupils

It was a tragic first day back at school on Wednesday when staff and pupils of Bizimali High School in Nkandla, northern KwaZulu-Natal, learnt that an accident had claimed the life of a teacher.

Disaster management teams including firefighters were dispatched to the scene of the accident at Umvoti where a bakkie, carrying four people, washed away into the local Nadi River. They recovered four bodies, including that of the school's accounting teacher, Sisanda Dhlomo.

Principal Ntando Ntuli told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that three people from a private boarding establishment and Dhlomo were en route from Greytown when the driver of the bakkie had attempted to cross the river.

"The river is usually dry, but yesterday there was a downpour and a flash flood. The driver thought he would be able to cross the river in his 4x4 but he underestimated the power of the water and the bakkie was swept away, landing upside down. Unfortunately all four people died instantly.