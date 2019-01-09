South Africa

Twitter chides bully for attacking Mmusi Maimane's son on his first day of school

09 January 2019 - 13:43 By TIMESLIVE
Mmusi Maimane and his son Daniel on Wednesday January 9 2018 as they arrive for Daniel's first day of school.
Image: Twitter

The DA leader Mmusi Maimane has become a victim of bullying after posting a heartfelt message to his son, who started grade 1 on Wednesday.   

Like many other parents, Maimane posted a picture of himself and his little boy and later his school bag with his son’s name.   

"My boy Daniel Kgosi Maimane starts school day. Wishing all Gr1 parents great success. Our children start a new chapter. Filled with hope for a future where dreams can be fulfilled. I want to live in an SA where children can have teachers who work hard, and equal opportunities," he posted.   

One Twitter user replied to Maimane’s post, labelling the child a copycat like his father. 

"With a copycat father like you he'll definitely be copying everything from other kids in class ... " he replied. 

Following the hostile comment, a number of users came to Maimane’s defence. 

One user, Tumelo01, posted: "I disagree with Maimane on many issues but I think it's unfair to insult an innocent child."

Another user said: "We know that Mmusi and the DA have the political conviction of a bag of stoned but children ought to be protected from the toxicity of the current politics. We can't be outchea trowing shade at Daniel, even if he is Mmusi's son," he said.

