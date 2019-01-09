Twitter sends condolences to families of Pretoria train crash victims
Many people have taken to Twitter to share their condolences to the families of the four people who died in a Pretoria train crash on Tuesday.
More than 600 people were injured when two trains collided near the Mountain View station.
Gauteng's transport MEC Ismail Vadi was among the first to offer words of comfort to those involved in the crash as well as their families.
"We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa also had a message for the crash victims. "Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their families."
Similar messages flooded social media:
Thoughts and prayers to the affected ones and the victims of train cash,we pray for strength to those mourning their loved and speedy recovery to the injured ones ❤♥🙏 #TrainCrash— Major General (@EliasChinemore) January 8, 2019
#SouthAfrica: Condolences to those affected by the fatal #TrainCrash which occurred in #Pretoria.— Paula Slier (@PaulaSlier_RT) January 8, 2019
At least 4 people have been killed and 620 injured in the #PTATrainCrash after two #trains collided with 800 passengers on board.
My heart goes out to all the families affected by this tragedy. Stuff like this SHOULDN'T happen #prasa #TrainCrash #getyourhouseinorder— Anel (@anelmartin) January 8, 2019
#TrainCrash Positive energy and well wishes to everybody affected.— Hugo da Black (@HugodaBlack_012) January 8, 2019
#TrainCrash this is so sad how many people must die before action is taken . The is something wrong somewhere. Condolences to the deseased and speedy recovery to the injured— #IamWinnie✊ (@mahlatseTalks) January 8, 2019
#TrainCrash— Mike (@Michael_Mokgobi) January 8, 2019
You need to identity the possible agitators and prevent them altogether, 4 dead people is lot.
May their souls rest in peace.