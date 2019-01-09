South Africa

Twitter sends condolences to families of Pretoria train crash victims

09 January 2019 - 08:34 By TimesLIVE

Many people have taken to Twitter to share their condolences to the families of the four people who died in a Pretoria train crash on Tuesday.

More than 600 people were injured when two trains collided near the Mountain View station.

Four dead, 620 injured in deadly Pretoria train crash

Four people died and 620 other commuters were injured when two trains collided near Pretoria's Mountain View train station, Netcare911 said on ...
News
20 hours ago

Gauteng's transport MEC Ismail Vadi was among the first to offer words of comfort to those involved in the crash as well as their families.

"We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also had a message for the crash victims. "Our thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their families."

Similar messages flooded social media:

Most read

  1. Dros rape case: Month for psych experts to assess accused's mental state South Africa
  2. Four times 'men of God' preyed on women and children South Africa
  3. Child abduction cases that made headlines in SA in 2018 South Africa
  4. 'Are trains still safe?': Concerns mount after fourth Gauteng crash in four ... South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
What we know about Irishman Stanley Currie’s disappearance
X