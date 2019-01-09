South Africa

WATCH | 'She liked making threats': Father of 4 children allegedly killed by mom speaks out

09 January 2019 - 07:19 By TimesLIVE

“I saw her as the mother of my children - but she ended up killing them.”

That is what the father of four children told TimesLIVE after their mother allegedly murdered them.

“She always liked making threats. She would threaten to leave and take the children with her, because she felt like she was suffering,” said William Shongwe.

Asked if he could forgive her, he replied: “Eventually, I will go and see her. I don’t hold grudges.”

Zemhle Zinhle Maditla, 24, turned herself in at the Vosman police station in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, after her two daughters and two sons were found dead and wrapped in blankets in their home.

Minenhle, 8, Blessing, 7, Shaniqua, 3, and Ethen were buried in Emalahleni on Tuesday. Ethen would have celebrated his first birthday in a few days’ time.

