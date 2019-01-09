Woolworths recalls 'stolen' baby carrier design and apologises

Retail giant Woolworths has finally broken its silence over accusations that it had copied a locally manufactured baby carrier - and has decided to remove it from the store.

"We met with Ubuntu Baba today and have completed our investigation into the allegations of copying.

"While there are differences in our baby carrier, there are striking similarities which we acknowledge and take responsibility for," Woolworths said on Wednesday.

The retail giant came under fire after businesswoman Shannon McLaughlin set out in a blog post how her design was stolen and sold at a low price.

"Woolworths has shamelessly copied my design and pattern. Not only have they copied my 'Stage 1' and 'Stage 2' names, [but they] used my colours and designated Google Ad keywords to divert potential customers."