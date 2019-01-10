Cape Town poaching police net six suspects in Kalk Bay

Six suspected poachers were arrested on the Kalk Bay shoreline on Thursday with a haul of limpets, periwinkles and mussels.

They were among several alleged poachers arrested so far this year by Cape Town's marine and environmental law enforcement unit, which for the past five years has targeted poaching along Cape Town’s 300km coastline.

The Kalk Bay suspects had bagged 238 limpets, 42 periwinkles and 590 black mussels, and would be charged under the Marine and Living Resources Act, said JP Smith, the mayoral committee member for safety and security.