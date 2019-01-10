Department to offer counselling after Limpopo teacher gunned down

The Limpopo department of education will offer counselling to a primary school in the province after one of its educators was gunned down, allegedly by her jealous boyfriend.

Department spokesperson Sam Makondo said on Thursday that they were saddened by the death of the teacher.

"We will provide counseling to both the teachers and the learners," he said.

"The learners no longer have their beloved teacher. Luckily the learners did not witness the incident. We send our condolences to the family."