Faulty brakes, no lights, missing seatbelts: school transport vehicles impounded in Joburg

One of the vehicles had failed brakes, few seat belts, shallow tyres, nonfunctional headlights and wiper blades, with a licence that expired two years ago. The other three vehicles had similar issues, said Sun.

"This morning it was raining. Imagine what would have happened if the driver had lost control? We are urging parents to put a lot of care into choosing a transport operator," he said.

Sun said the inspection was part of an ongoing campaign which was started in 2018 and focused on ensuring not only scholar safety, but pedestrian safety as well.

"We are still seeing a lot of noncompliant vehicles and are planning on visiting more places to educate and raise awareness about road safety," he added.

Following the inspection, Sun said he had been inundated by several requests to visit other places, which he and officials will do.