Five recent Vusi Thembekwayo tweets offering valuable life lessons
Vusi Thembekwayo's journey in business is an inspiring success story to many people.
According to his website, the business mogul "ran a R400m division in a R17bn multinational" at the tender age of 25.
Thembekwayo's business acumen has made him one of the country's most prominent speakers on entrepreneurship and investment. He has given talks as far afield as France, Kenya and Brazil.
He is the author of two books, The Magna Carta of Exponentiality and Vusi: Business & Life Lessons from a Black Dragon.
Thembekwayo has also made a name for himself on the small screen. According to TVSA, he is one of the most popular members of the Dragons, a group that invests in local businesses. He appears on the TV show Dragons' Den, where business and investment topics are the order of the day.
He regularly shares his experiences with his social media followers. His tweets often go beyond business tips to offer valuable life lessons.
On Twitter he typically posts updates about his work, opinions on current affairs and videos that show his lighter side. Here are five recent tweets we can all learn from.
You have the time— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 9, 2019
.... you just don’t know how to prioritize.
Just had this thought:— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 9, 2019
Everybody knows something you don't. Stop trying to be right, try to learn.
Don’t keep company with “your” kind: Spaces where you feel comfortable & understood.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 9, 2019
If you want to grow, learn to reach across the fence & occupy spaces with otherness. Find people who are socially or financially above your level & hang with them.
Occupy spaces that grow you
Stop getting in your own way. Your bad habits are a hinderance to your own progress.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 6, 2019
Don’t be fooled by how much money someone has.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 2, 2019
... money is not culture.
That they can get it doesn’t mean they “get it!”