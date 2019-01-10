South Africa

Man drowns while helping to save girl in Cape Town

10 January 2019 - 07:15 By Nico Gous
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

A 29-year man drowned on Wednesday while helping to save a girl near Khayelitsha.

City of Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the ocean current drew a 13-year-old girl deeper into the ocean around 4.30pm near the Wolfgat Nature Reserve in False Bay.

“A 29-year-old man from Mitchells Plain bravely went to her rescue and also got into difficulty. Another bystander then also went in and he also got into difficulty. The girl and one of the men managed to make it back to shore but the 29-year-old man tragically drowned,” he said.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Strandfontein station commander Vaughn Seconds said: “Despite extensive efforts by paramedics to resuscitate the 29-year-old man, sadly he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Seconds said paramedics took the girl and the other man, who is in his 30s, to hospital. They were stable, having suffered "non-fatal drowning symptoms”.

The police have opened an inquest docket.

READ MORE:

Elderly man drowns while crossing Illovo River near Amanzimtoti

The body of an elderly man who went missing while crossing the Illovo River while it was in flood on Friday December 28 2018 was found after a ...
News
9 days ago

Woman due in court for snatching three-year-old boy from PE beach

A 25-year-old woman who allegedly snatched a baby from a beach in Port Elizabeth is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town beach dispute unearths the spectre of unrepentant apartheid

December in Cape Town in apartheid SA was a time when many in my community headed for the beach.
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Man drowns while helping to save girl in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Senzo Meyiwa's murder will be solved 'before Christmas': police minister South Africa
  3. Expel kids for carrying knives? That reason doesn’t cut it, it seems South Africa
  4. DR Congo's Felix Tshisekedi: son, heir and president-elect Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X