Miscommunication between driver, controller blamed for Pretoria train crash

A preliminary report by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) has found that a breakdown in communication between a control officer and a driver led to the deadly train crash near Pretoria's Mountain View train station.

Four people died and 620 other commuters were injured when a train en route to Pretoria station collided with the rear of another train heading to Belle Ombre station.

"Initially three people were declared dead but the last body was trapped underneath the wreckage and it took a while to get it out," Netcare911's Shawn Herbst told TimesLIVE on Thursday.