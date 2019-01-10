North West school sends children home as 'segregation' uproar rages

Earlier, TimesLIVE spoke to the parents of one the black pupils who were photographed.

She accused the school of making excuses for their actions. "Members of Sadtu [the SA Democratic Teachers Union] went to the school and they gave us a report-back. They say the school says they [the children] decided to sit that way, which is not true," said the disgruntled parent.

"When I got to the class before school in the morning, all the children's names were already written on the desks they were supposed to sit at. The labels had been put on their tables and their aprons," added the mother, who is not being named to protect the identity of her child.

She didn't immediately notice who would have been placed next to her child as class had not yet started.

"Everything they are saying is not true," said the mother. "We had expected the principal would give an excuse that they had put our children separately from the others because of language. Maybe they could have said that the children were more comfortable speaking to other children who spoke their own language and would later be integrated once they got comfortable - but they put it all on our children."

The woman claimed that another parent had called the school principal to ask about why the children were separated. The principal said she would look into the matter.

Several hours later, the parents received a different photograph, showing two of the four black pupils sitting at the long table with the white children, while two white pupils had been moved to the smaller table with the other black children.