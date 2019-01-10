South Africa

North West school sends children home as 'segregation' uproar rages

10 January 2019 - 10:38 By Naledi Shange
Pupils at a Schweizer-Reneke school were moved to different seats after their break on the first day of school on Wednesday, following outrage over an earlier photo showing them separated according to race.
Pupils at a Schweizer-Reneke school were moved to different seats after their break on the first day of school on Wednesday, following outrage over an earlier photo showing them separated according to race.
Image: Supplied

Parents of pupils at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West were on Thursday ordered to fetch their children from school.

A parent who spoke to TimesLIVE said they had received messages from the school stating that they are sending all the children home.

"They said this is because there are people from political parties protesting outside the school," said the parent, who was rushing there.

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday as schools re-opened. This was after a picture surfaced of Grade R pupils seemingly segregated by race.

Parents fume as black and white grade R children are 'separated' in North West classroom

The mother of a grade R learner from Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West is fuming after a picture showed her child and three other black ...
News
21 hours ago

The picture showed four black children seated at a desk placed at one end of the classroom. All 18 white children had been placed at a separate, longer table in the middle of the room.

The photo, which was taken by the class teacher and sent to parents via the school's WhatsApp group, soon went viral on social media, with many people questioning why the children were separated.

Earlier, TimesLIVE spoke to the parents of one the black pupils who were photographed.

She accused the school of making excuses for their actions. "Members of Sadtu [the SA Democratic Teachers Union] went to the school and they gave us a report-back. They say the school says they [the children] decided to sit that way, which is not true," said the disgruntled parent.

"When I got to the class before school in the morning, all the children's names were already written on the desks they were supposed to sit at. The labels had been put on their tables and their aprons," added the mother, who is not being named to protect the identity of her child.

She didn't immediately notice who would have been placed next to her child as class had not yet started.

"Everything they are saying is not true," said the mother. "We had expected the principal would give an excuse that they had put our children separately from the others because of language. Maybe they could have said that the children were more comfortable speaking to other children who spoke their own language and would later be integrated once they got comfortable - but they put it all on our children."

The woman claimed that another parent had called the school principal to ask about why the children were separated. The principal said she would look into the matter.

Several hours later, the parents received a different photograph, showing two of the four black pupils sitting at the long table with the white children, while two white pupils had been moved to the smaller table with the other black children.

"That picture was sent after the principal told us they would 'sort it out'. My child said after break, another teacher came and moved them around," said the parent.

"But my child didn't see anything wrong with what had happened. He didn't say anything about making new friends."

The enraged mother said she did not intend moving her child from the school. "I will keep my child there for the next seven years. We have to be the ones to change things and we can't keep running away from this," she said.

The provincial education department was expected to visit the school on Thursday.

Politicians to visit North West school that 'separated' black and white grade R children

The North West education MEC and other politicians will visit a school in the province on Thursday which sparked outrage after allegedly separating ...
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe doctors end strike without deal as unions meet government Africa
  2. Baragwanath hospital gets new CEO - after three years without one South Africa
  3. Thieves arrested after trying to extort money from victim's husband South Africa
  4. Delhi cows and elderly to moo-ve in together World
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X