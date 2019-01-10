South Africa

Police weed out dagga plantations worth millions

10 January 2019 - 16:57 By Nico Gous

Police in Mpumalanga weeded out and destroyed dagga plantations worth R21.9m near Barberton on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Col Mtsholi Bhembe said they destroyed 21,910 plants.

"These plants were at various stages of growth, ranging from juvenile to fully grown."

The police, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Songimvelo Game Reserve rangers took part in the operation.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma said: "Follow-up operations will be executed as and when dagga fields are identified."

No arrests have been made.

