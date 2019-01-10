North West school integrates black and white kids - but mom's not buying it

A parent of one of the four black pupils who were photographed sitting separately from their 18 white classmates on their first day at school at the Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West has accused the school of making excuses for their actions.

"Members of Sadtu (the SA Democratic Teachers Union) went to the school and they gave us a report back. They say the school says the children decided to sit that way, which is not true," said the disgruntled parent.

She is not being named to protect the identity of the child.

"When I got to the class before school in the morning, all the children's names were already written on the desks they were supposed to sit at. The labels had been put on their tables and their aprons," she added.

She didn't immediately notice who had been placed next to her child as class had not yet begun.

"So everything they are saying is not true. We had expected the principal would give an excuse that they had put our children separately from the others because of language. Maybe they could have said that the children were more comfortable speaking to other children who spoke their own language and would later be integrated once they got comfortable - but they put it all on our children," said the mother.