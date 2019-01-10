South Africa

WATCH | OR Tambo Airport employee caught on camera throwing luggage

10 January 2019 - 15:03 By Iavan Pijoos

BidAir Services at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday suspended one of its employees for "mishandling luggage".

It acted after a video was shared on social media in which the woman is seen taking the bags off the baggage carousel and carelessly throwing them on the ground.

Passengers look on as the woman continues to throw the bags off the carousel.

WATCH | OR Tambo security officers suspended after 'bribe' video surfaces

Management of OR Tambo International Airport says disciplinary hearings will be held on Thursday for two security company employees filmed allegedly ...
News
8 days ago

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said after seeing the video they had engaged with BidAir regarding its employee's behaviour.

BidAir had identified the baggage handler and suspended her with immediate effect.

The woman would also face disciplinary action.

"There are many professional employees who work for various companies in the airport ecosystem.

"It’s therefore disconcerting when an employee falls short of the standards of the service level agreement that we have with companies performing licensed activities within the airport," Khambule said.

Several social media users have shared their frustrations on the post on Facebook.

"The behaviour of someone who never travels, never took a plane in their entire life. You can smell jealousy, hatred, lack of interest from far.

"I pray this video reaches the heads of O.R Tambo, Emirates, and all these real airlines companies that cares about their customers to see how they can be held responsible for the damages caused by a poor jealous person who never went overseas. Poor people mindset, just as it is!" a comment read. 

A second comment read: "She clearly doesn't know the price of luggage to be throwing it around like that, hope you send this to someone high up at the airport to see just how fantastic their staff are."

A woman commented that she had had to replace her luggage bags twice. 

"True story 2nd time in 1 year. almost new bag. both wheels gone," she said.

MORE

Bag tampering, theft at SA airports below global standard - Acsa

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says local airports are well inside the global standard when it comes to stolen luggage or tampering with ...
News
12 days ago

Bag tampering and theft at airports 'a big problem', admits FlySafair

Bag tampering at airports is a "big problem" that needs urgent intervention, airline FlySafair said on Thursday.
News
14 days ago

Flight delays a bonanza for baggage thieves

Is there a link between flight delays and baggage tampering?
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Congo Catholic church disputes presidential election outcome Africa
  2. WATCH | OR Tambo Airport employee caught on camera throwing luggage South Africa
  3. Surprise, scepticism as opposition leader Tshisekedi wins DRC poll Africa
  4. 84 new political parties hoping for your vote in May elections Politics
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X