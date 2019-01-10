South Africa

WATCH | 'Segregation' of black, white pupils at North West school shocks SA

10 January 2019 - 12:42 By TimesLIVE

Social media has reacted strongly after a photograph of black and white pupils apparently "segregated" went viral.

The photograph of the Grade R class at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West showed four black pupils seated at one desk in the back of the class, while 18 white children sat a long table placed in the middle.

The school's governing body has since issued a statement saying there was no racism or discrimination at the school and that the image was "not a reflection of the true character of the school".

School governing body chairperson Jozeph du Plessis said the picture was a reflection of a "single moment" and that the school did not tolerate racism.

A parent of one the black pupils in the photograph, however, accused the school of making excuses for their actions.

