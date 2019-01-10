South Africa

WATCH | Social media divided: Is the new #charcoalchallenge racist?

Latest in series of oddball challenges

10 January 2019 - 10:51 By Iavan Pijoos
The #charcoalchallenge has taken social media by storm.
The #charcoalchallenge has taken social media by storm.
Image: Screengrab of video posted on South Africa Uncut

Social media users are divided over the recent challenge where participants cover their heads with bags of charcoal.

Bizarre videos of the #charcoalchallenge took Facebook by storm. Several videos have been uploaded online since December 30 2018.

In the videos, shirtless men take near-empty charcoal bags, cover their heads, and wiggle around until their faces are pitch black.

Some social media users have dubbed the challenge "The Bobjan Challenge" after the Afrikaans singer Robbie Wessel's song "Bobjan" was used as a soundtrack in the background.

The song is about a man who believed that he was a baboon.

Despite many seeing the funny side of the videos, others were divided.

"That challenge as an insult to my afican skin (sic)," one comment read.

"Me and my african brothers cannot participate in this challenge due to Camouflage reasons," a second comment read.

A third comment read:" Sorry gents... Still not gonna get you in on those BEE deals."

The festive season were marked with several other bizarre challenges.

The #IdibalaChallenge went viral after people took to social media to give their best version of the King Monada hit, Malwede.

A challenge, where social media users put their faces in flour, also made the headlines last year.

Netflix recently issued a "don't do this" warning to fans of its Birdbox thriller, cautioning them that trying to do tasks blindfolded could lead to injury.

Why have we become so physical in emulating odd behaviour?

Share your thoughts in the comments field on our social media platforms. We'd love to hear your views.

MORE:

How UkhoziFm's Song of the Year divided Twitter

Banomoya vs Malwedhe: UkhoziFm's song of the year that divided Twitter
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Safety 101 — paramedic duo get warnings for #Idibala performance while driving

The Roads Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has welcomed the decision to institute disciplinary action against two medical officers who recorded ...
News
1 month ago

'Do not hurt yourselves' says Netflix as blindfold #BirdBoxchallenge trends

Netflix cautions fans as the Bird Box blindfolding challenge trends.
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe doctors end strike without deal as unions meet government Africa
  2. Baragwanath hospital gets new CEO - after three years without one South Africa
  3. Thieves arrested after trying to extort money from victim's husband South Africa
  4. Delhi cows and elderly to moo-ve in together World
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
At least two killed in Pretoria train crash
X