WATCH | Social media divided: Is the new #charcoalchallenge racist?

Social media users are divided over the recent challenge where participants cover their heads with bags of charcoal.

Bizarre videos of the #charcoalchallenge took Facebook by storm. Several videos have been uploaded online since December 30 2018.

In the videos, shirtless men take near-empty charcoal bags, cover their heads, and wiggle around until their faces are pitch black.

Some social media users have dubbed the challenge "The Bobjan Challenge" after the Afrikaans singer Robbie Wessel's song "Bobjan" was used as a soundtrack in the background.

The song is about a man who believed that he was a baboon.