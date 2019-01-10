Woolworths 'behaved totally unethically': baby carrier designer

She was in a bad place when she wrote her now famous "Woolworths, you have some explaining to do" blog on Monday, fearing the loss of her business, but two days later the retailer apologised in person, pulled their "rip-off" baby carriers from their shelves and offered to refund those who’d bought one.

"I am in discussions with Woolworths about what will become of all their carriers now," McLaughlin told TimesLIVE.

"Their blatant copying was certainly ethically wrong, and I'm far from the only small business they’ve done this to."

McLaughlin said other business owners had told her Woolworths had done the same thing to them.

"I’m encouraging them to speak out. This is the perfect time for them to do so."

Woolworths has presented McLaughlin with a written settlement offer which she is considering, she said.

"I definitely want them to issue a media statement setting out exactly what they did wrong and how they are going to rectify that."

Woolworths apologised in a statement on Wednesday, steering clear of the word "copied", acknowledging only there were "striking similarities" between their Stage 1 and Stage 2 baby carriers and those of the same name made by Ubuntu Baba’s eight employees at a factory in Retreat.

"This is not in line with our values and goes against the very clear policy and creative guidelines we have in place for our design process," the retailer said.