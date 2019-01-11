Brave granny bites and scares off alleged rapist
11 January 2019 - 07:42
A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman in Centane, Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.
Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the woman was sleeping at her home when the 20-year-old man entered.
“At about 11pm [January 7 2019] she felt someone raping her. She woke up and bit the suspect. The suspect then ran away,” Manatha said.
The man is expected to appear on a charge of rape in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
A week ago, another 20-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping his 82-year-old grandmother at her home in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.