Brave granny bites and scares off alleged rapist

A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman in Centane, Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the woman was sleeping at her home when the 20-year-old man entered.

“At about 11pm [January 7 2019] she felt someone raping her. She woke up and bit the suspect. The suspect then ran away,” Manatha said.

The man is expected to appear on a charge of rape in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

A week ago, another 20-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping his 82-year-old grandmother at her home in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.