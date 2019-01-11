South Africa

Brave granny bites and scares off alleged rapist

11 January 2019 - 07:42 By Iavan Pijoos
A 20-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Friday for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman. File Photo.
A 20-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Friday for allegedly raping a 70-year-old woman. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman in Centane, Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the woman was sleeping at her home when the 20-year-old man entered.

“At about 11pm [January 7 2019] she felt someone raping her. She woke up and bit the suspect. The suspect then ran away,” Manatha said.

The man is expected to appear on a charge of rape in the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

A week ago, another 20-year-old was arrested for allegedly raping his 82-year-old grandmother at her home in Dutywa, Eastern Cape. 

Man arrested for allegedly raping his own grandmother

A young man was arrested after he allegedly raped his 82-year-old grandmother in Dutywa, Eastern Cape.
News
9 days ago

Inanda rapist who attacked 19 women sentenced to 235 years behind bars

Serial rapist Amos Ngobeni has been removed from society – sentenced in the Durban High Court on Wednesday to ten life terms and a collective 235 ...
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Billionaire Robert Gumede rewards son with Porsche for passing matric South Africa
  2. From race rows to Eskom's woes: 5 must-read stories of the week South Africa
  3. Man shoots two cops, kills girlfriend then turns gun on himself South Africa
  4. The top trending videos from the past week South Africa
  5. Meet the woman who manages one of the busiest toll plazas on the N3 News

Latest Videos

North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
Snakes galore! Indian man finds 20 snakes under a hot tin roof
X