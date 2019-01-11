Bushiri’s church where three women died found to be short on safety

Following a tragic stampede that rocked the Enlightened Christian Gathering church last month, an inspection by the city of Tshwane found the venue to be noncompliant regarding safety issues.

This was revealed after a site inspection by the city's fire and emergency services department.

The stampede claimed the lives of three women and left dozens of congregants injured.

"The Msimanga administration is to issue remedial instructions in the form of an official order to comply (OTC) to the ECG Church," said city spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi.

The inspection found:

The escape routes leading to the escape doors are obstructed;

Escape doors to be used during an emergency are obstructed;

Insufficient fire fighting equipment is provided;

No emergency lights are provided in the facility;

No emergency evacuation plan is available;

Improper storage of dangerous goods; and

A diesel trailer is stored inside the building.

"There was also no proper seating arrangement during the inspection. The department can therefore not comment on the population load. It was, however, noted by the number of chairs stacked in the halls that the population is perceived to be high during sermons," he said.