Correctional services to probe video of uniformed wardens drinking in parking lot

11 January 2019 - 18:41 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The department of correctional services is expected to investigate allegations of prison wardens who are accused of consuming alcohol while on duty
The department of correctional services in the Western Cape is investigating a video and images on social media of off-duty wardens in George drinking alcohol while in uniform.

Department spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said on Friday that the incident had taken place in December and that the officers had been off duty.

In the images, wardens are in what appears to be a parking area. Some have glasses in their hands and a three-litre box of 4th Street wine is on top of a car. 

Xako said the department viewed the allegations in a serious manner. 

"We are committed to upholding the highest security standing, especially among our correctional officials, but we do no want to pre-empt anything," he said. 

The investigation is expected to be concluded within a week, Xako said.  

"The department will compile a report once the investigation is concluded and revert with feedback soon."

