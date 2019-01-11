Court interdict shuts down Unisa student protests

On Monday, the university advised students to register online after several campuses were affected by the student representative council’s (SRC's) call for a national shutdown.

Eastern Cape SRC deputy chairperson Lungile Mnukwa said: “We want Unisa to improve the NSFAS [national student financial aid scheme] service by improving the administration. Unisa students don’t get meals and accommodation, so now we are saying we should be given the same service as NFSAS students in other universities.

“NSFAS students are getting laptops and not book allowances, so they [NSFAS] are saying students should choose between the two. We want NSFAS to cater for both.”

Other student concerns include CCTV and security control in study and examination spaces, better study materials and increased access to tutorial and research classes.

Campuses have been affected in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, as well as in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane and Parow in Cape Town.

Judge Elizabeth Kubushi said the ANC Youth League, the South African Students Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters Students’ Command, among others, may not: