From race rows to Eskom's woes: 5 must-read stories of the week

From classroom segregation to new political homes and murder cases, here are this week’s five must-read stories.



Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke’s racist row



Learners across South Africa had their first day at school on January 9 2019. In the midst of the excitement and nerves, Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke made back-to-school headlines for the wrong reasons.



A teacher from the North West school caused outrage after she took a picture of Grade R pupils in her class, seated separately. White learners were on one side, while black pupils were seated in the back corner of the class. The teacher sent the picture to parents on a WhatsApp group.

After an outcry from the public and political groups, the teacher was immediately suspended.