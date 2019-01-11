South Africa

It’s language, not race, says North West school - but MEC doesn't buy it

11 January 2019 - 06:00 By Boitumelo Tshehle
Pupils at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West.
Image: Supplied

North West education MEC Sello Lehari was told the reason black pupils were separated from their white classmates at Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke was because they were struggling with the language barrier.

But Lehari announced the immediate suspension of the teacher who taught the class. He said he did so because the explanation given for separating the pupils did not sit well with him.

