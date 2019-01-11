Man shoots two cops, kills girlfriend then turns gun on himself

Two police officers were shot and wounded during an operation in Philippi East, Cape Town, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said at around 11.45pm on Thursday, the Nyanga crime prevention unit reacted on information about an illegal firearm at a shack in Siyangena informal settlement.

Traut said when police arrived at the shack, shots were fired at them.

During the shoot-out, two constables were wounded.

Police surrounded the shack in an attempt to arrest the shooter.

“At around 02:00 this morning [Friday], the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend, who was with him in the shack, and then shot and killed himself.”

Traut said the woman was believed to be in her twenties and the suspect in his thirties.

Cases of murder and attempted murder are being investigated, and an inquest has been opened.