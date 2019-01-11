South Africa

Murdered Ottery couple, 82, knew their attacker, cops believe

11 January 2019 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE
Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall
Image: Latifah Jacobs‎, via Facebook

Two suspects have been arrested by Cape Town police in connection with the home robbery of an elderly couple - one of whom was known to them.

Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, both 82 years old, were found strangled on Sunday.

On Friday, SAPS Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: "The thorough and comprehensive investigation by Lansdowne detectives into the ruthless killing of an elderly Ottery couple in their home on Sunday the 6th of January 2019 led to the arrest of two male suspects last night."

"Detectives assigned to the case worked around the clock in search of the suspects aged 20 and 29, who were both arrested at a residence in Delft.

"One of the suspects was acquainted with the victims."

They are due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday.

