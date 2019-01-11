NPA: Khwezi was ‘protected and housed’, but never paid
11 January 2019 - 07:00
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has denied that it ever made any payments to the woman who accused former president Jacob Zuma of rape – and says she was “protected and housed” by the police in a safe house.
The state was responding to a series of demands by Zuma’s lawyers for information he believes is relevant to his application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution.
