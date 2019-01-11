Second OR Tambo airport follow-home robbery in one week

A motorist and his passengers have been robbed at gunpoint after being followed from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport - the second time this week that robbers have targeted airport arrivals.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Friday that the victim was followed from the airport after picking up passengers on Wednesday evening.

The driver was attacked at gunpoint on the Gordon Road off-ramp.

“They pointed (at) them with firearms and took their cell phones and luggage, and some cash. A shot was fired by the suspects, but not aiming at anyone,” Mogale said.

The robbers fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

On Monday evening, two people were attacked at gunpoint in Mayfair, after being followed from OR Tambo airport. They were also robbed of their cellphones, cash and bags.