'Ten houses destroyed' as three fires spark mass evacuations in Overberg

Suburbs were evacuated in the Overberg region of the Western Cape on Friday as three large fires damaged several houses and threatened scores more.

One report said 10 houses had been destroyed in Franskraal, near Gansbaai, as 60km/h winds gusting up to 94km/h fuelled flames that towered over buildings.

Overstrand municipality’s chief fire officer, Lester Smith, confirmed that homes had been gutted in Franskraal and Betty’s Bay.