The top trending videos from the past week

A lot happened in the country this week, including Mzwanele Manyi introducing his new political home, Chiefs recording a win and Cyril Ramaphosa seeing his Eskom task team shrink..

With all the news making headlines, you might have missed this week’s top videos.

Caught on camera

We’ve all heard horror stories about how poorly baggage is handled at some airports and how airport staff sometimes help themselves to items from passengers’ bags.

This week, a video surfaced showing an airport employee mishandling luggage.