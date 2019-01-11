South Africa

Truck crashes through house in KZN, killing two women

11 January 2019 - 11:18 By Iavan Pijoos
Two women died and two men were injured when a truck crashed through a home in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
Image: Netcare911

Two women died when a truck crashed through their home in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said emergency services responded to the collision in the Phayiphini area  at 9.28am.

He said it was believed the driver of the truck lost control and crashed.

The women were declared dead on the scene, while two men from the truck sustained minor injuries. They were transported to hospital.

