Truck crashes through house in KZN, killing two women

Two women died when a truck crashed through their home in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said emergency services responded to the collision in the Phayiphini area at 9.28am.

He said it was believed the driver of the truck lost control and crashed.

The women were declared dead on the scene, while two men from the truck sustained minor injuries. They were transported to hospital.