South Africa

Twitter not buying Bheki Cele's new Senzo Meyiwa murder deadline

11 January 2019 - 13:45 By Ntokozo Miya
Police minister Bheki Cele has promised to solve the Senzo Meyiwa murder case by Easter 2019.
Police minister Bheki Cele has promised to solve the Senzo Meyiwa murder case by Easter 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Social media has reacted with scepticism at police minister Bheki Cele's claim that police will bring those responsible for Senzo Meyiwa's murder to book by Christmas.

Cele promised in an eNCA Crime Watch interview on Thursday that police would meet the deadline: “I’m putting my head on the block on this… Definitely it will be before Christmas... Even before Easter, that matter will have to be resolved."

South Africans, particularly soccer fans, have long lamented Meyiwa’s unsolved murder, going as far as saying it was a cold case. So they were understandably sceptical about the new deadline, with some saying the minister should stop getting their - and the Meyiwa family’s - hopes up. 

Senzo Meyiwa's murder will be solved 'before Christmas': police minister

Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed the police will solve the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa “before Christmas” this year.
News
1 day ago

Cele told the eNCA: “I said as I came here I’m putting my head on the block on this. I still maintain that, so the space is there. The Senzo Meyiwa matter is going to be resolved in not a very distant future.”

Twitter was not convinced:

Senzo Meyiwa's dad confident of catching his killer now that Bheki Cele is back

He's back and he wants the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa to be cracked immediately.
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Woolworths CEO responds to 'call me' ultimatum from Ubuntu Baba founder South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'Bushiri can go, but the church can't' South Africa
  3. Police are national assets, killing them is an attack on the state: Bheki Cele South Africa
  4. Life 'possible' on exoplanet Barnard's star b - but it will be primitive Sci-Tech
  5. Bushiri’s church where three women died found to be short on safety South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X