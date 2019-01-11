South Africa

Violent protests force closure of N3 in KZN

11 January 2019 - 07:57 By JEFF WICKS
A truck stands ablaze on the N3 near Merrivale in the KZN Midlands on Thursday night.
Violent protest action forced the closure of the N3 near Merrivale in the KZN Midlands, with a mob putting the torch to trucks late on Thursday night.

Police and emergency service personnel scrambled to the scene after throngs of people blocked the road.

The group then set several trucks alight, the fires eventually resulting in the complete closure of the national route.

The N3TC, which administers the freeway, reported that both carriageways were open and that traffic was free flowing at 7am on Friday morning.

While police spokespeople were unavailable for comment at the time of publishing, sources with knowledge of the incident said that the violence may be linked to an earlier protest in Howick over land.

