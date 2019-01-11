WATCH | 'Bushiri can go, but the church can't'

"The prophet can pack up and go, but the church itself can't."

These are the words of Maynard Manyowa, the external relations manager for the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, after three congregants died in a stampede during a sermon by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

At a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, Manyowa also said Bushiri was not at fault.

Manyowa said the church was registered in SA and owned by South Africans.

"The event that transpired was not a stampede within Shepherd Bushiri's home, but at a premises which is rented and utilised by the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, which he is a part of."

Earlier on Friday, a site inspection by the Tshwane's fire and emergency services department revealed that the venue was non-compliant regarding safety issues.