South Africa

WATCH | 'Bushiri can go, but the church can't'

11 January 2019 - 14:40 By timeslive

"The prophet can pack up and go, but the church itself can't."

These are the words of Maynard Manyowa, the external relations manager for the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, after three congregants died in a stampede during a sermon by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

At a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, Manyowa also said Bushiri was not at fault. 

Manyowa said the church was registered in SA and owned by South Africans.

"The event that transpired was not a stampede within Shepherd Bushiri's home, but at a premises which is rented and utilised by the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, which he is a part of."

Earlier on Friday, a site inspection by the Tshwane's fire and emergency services department revealed that the venue was non-compliant regarding safety issues

MORE:

Bushiri’s church where three women died found to be short on safety

Following a tragic stampede that rocked the Enlightened Christian Gathering church last month, an inspection by the City of Tshwane found the venue ...
News
4 hours ago

'Prophet' Bushiri to meet Sanco as pressure mounts on him to go

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) will be facilitating talks between the SA ...
News
2 days ago

69-year-old among trio killed in Bushiri church stampede

Police have confirmed the identity of the three women killed in a stampede at controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Pretoria last week.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Correctional services to probe video of uniformed wardens drinking in parking ... South Africa
  2. 'Ten houses destroyed' as three fires spark mass evacuations in Overberg South Africa
  3. Cop and two feuding Free State farmers die in shootout South Africa
  4. DR Congo runner-up to appeal to Constitutional Court Africa
  5. US teen Jayme Closs found alive 3 months after parents shot dead World

Latest Videos

‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X