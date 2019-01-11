Western Cape gets hundreds of extra medics thanks to Cyril's cash injection

The Western Cape public health system will have more than double the number of medical interns this year, as well as more doctors and specialists.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said on Friday that the extra numbers would drastically improve health services.

She said that 333 interns had been placed across the province – an increase of 204 compared with just over 120 the province has had over the past few years.

"The interns are from across the country and have been placed in our system to help them gain the necessary experience to be able to add value to the public health system," Mbombo said.

"This increase will obviously go a long way in improving service delivery in our province."