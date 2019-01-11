Woolworths CEO responds to 'call me' ultimatum from Ubuntu Baba founder

"You have until noon on Friday January 11 to call me!" This was the ultimatum Ubuntu Baba founder Shannon McLaughlin delivered to Woolworths’ top executive last night and, with 40 minutes to go, she got a call from CEO Zyda Rylands.

McLaughlin has accused the retailer of copying her baby carrier designs and using her name on their version of the carriers, which they put on sale in their stores and online.

Although the retailer has admitted to "striking similarities" between their carriers and the Ubuntu Baba ones, apologised to her, and withdrawn theirs from sale, it has stopped short of admitting to copying.