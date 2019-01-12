31 homes destroyed, 28 damaged, as Overberg counts cost of massive fires
Thirty-one homes were destroyed and 28 damaged by three wildfires that raged across the Overberg in the Western Cape on Friday.
Heavy evening rain assisted firefighters, who were able to start counting the cost during the night.
By Saturday morning they were able to report that more than 12,800 hectares of vegetation had been destroyed. No injuries were reported.
[WATCH] #FranskraalFire residents of the Franskraal caravan park look on as neighbours' homes are razed to the ground . 82 families live in the park. @OpenNewsSA pic.twitter.com/IU56Wvdom2— Natalie Malgas (@nataliemalgas) January 11, 2019
"The overnight rain has allowed for rapid cooling of the burn area," said Theo Layne of the City of Cape Town fire and rescue service, which sent firefighters to assist.
"A final inspection of all residential properties to ensure that every person was evacuated was done through the night.
"A full impact study will carried out to determine how much of the rare and endangered species of flora has been affected.
"Crews will remain on scene for some considerable time to ensure that the fire is completely extinguished."
Overstrand Traffic update 12.01.2019 @ 07h00— Overstrand Muni (@OverstrandMuni) January 12, 2019
All roads OPEN
Officials appeal to public not to go sight seeing today while mop up operations take place, those who do not need to be on the roads pls stay off them to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles who must get right of way
#PowerOutageUpdate: #EskomWesternCape estimates that Hermanus, Gansbaai and Stanford will liven up by 14h00 today.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 12, 2019
We apologise for any inconvenience caused. #capefires @CityofCTAlerts@CapeTalk
On Friday afternoon, homes were evacuated in Franskraal, near Gansbaai; in Hermanus suburbs including Fernkloof, Eastcliff and Hermanus Heights; and in the Hemel-en-Aarde valley. Other houses burnt down were in Betty's Bay.
Flames fuelled by winds gusting up to 94km/h towered over houses as they devoured the urban edge.