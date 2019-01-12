South Africa

Durban buffeted by strong winds

12 January 2019 - 12:43 By Nivashni Nair
Strong winds topple road signage in the Durban city centre.
Image: Supplied: Crime,Safety and Emergency group

Gusts of wind as strong as 80km/h will be felt in Durban until late Saturday afternoon, the South African Weather Service said.

SA Weather Service forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the coastal areas had reported winds of 17 knots on Saturday morning.

"That is roughly about 40km/h so we are watching the coast as we are expecting possible gale force winds there. We are expecting winds of between 70 to 80km/h," she said.

Masizana said the windy condition would subside by late afternoon.

However, strong winds have already caused havoc in several parts of Durban.

The Umhlanga Urban Improvement Precinct reported that gusts of wind in Umhlanga Rocks had destroyed a new awning installed at Café La Plage.

"The UIP team and medical personnel are on the scene and the area has been secured," it said on its Facebook page.

Community groups across the city reported damage, including signs and tree branches falling over, as a result of the winds.

It was reported that the strong winds had delayed the ANC manifesto launch by two hours as officials were concerned about the safety of the party's leaders, who were expected to take the stage.

