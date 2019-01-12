South Africa

Durban Metro cop knocked down and killed by taxi

12 January 2019 - 11:42 By nivashni nair
A Durban Metro policeman was knocked over and killed when he tried to stop a taxi on Friday January 11 2019. File photo.
A Durban Metro policeman was knocked over and killed when he tried to stop a taxi on Friday January 11 2019. File photo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The Durban Metro Police unit was reeling from shock after a policeman was knocked down and killed when he tried to stop a taxi south of Durban on Friday evening.

"It happened in full view of the officers on duty. We are still in shock," said Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad.

Inspector Johan Deysel was on official police duty outside Galleria shopping centre when he was hit by the vehicle.

"It was a police operation and he was in full police uniform. Inspector Deysel tried to stop a taxi which then collided with him," Sewpersad said.

He could not confirm if the driver of the vehicle had been arrested or charged.

"At this stage, we still cannot comprehend what has happened. The executive management of the unit and the police officers extend our deepest condolences to Inspector Deysel's immediate family and friends," Sewpersad said.

READ MORE:

Man shoots two cops, kills girlfriend then turns gun on himself

Two police officers were shot and wounded during an operation in Philippi East, Cape Town, police said on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Traffic officer killed by bus in Gauteng

A bus struck and killed an on-duty Gauteng traffic cop on Thursday afternoon on the N1 north between Pretoria and Hammanskraal.
News
15 days ago

Another Cape Town cop killed, off duty and unarmed outside his home

The Hawks are investigating the murder of 40-year-old Mitchells Plain detective Vuyani Fani, who was shot dead outside his Cape Town home on Sunday - ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Durban Metro cop knocked down and killed by taxi South Africa
  2. Deal? What deal? - asks 'Please Call Me' inventor Business
  3. 31 homes destroyed, 28 damaged, as Overberg counts cost of massive fires South Africa
  4. THE ECLECTIC WEEKEND | 12 great reads you may have missed News
  5. Court interdict shuts down Unisa student protests South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
North West school 'segregation' shocks SA social media
X