Durban Metro cop knocked down and killed by taxi

The Durban Metro Police unit was reeling from shock after a policeman was knocked down and killed when he tried to stop a taxi south of Durban on Friday evening.

"It happened in full view of the officers on duty. We are still in shock," said Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad.

Inspector Johan Deysel was on official police duty outside Galleria shopping centre when he was hit by the vehicle.

"It was a police operation and he was in full police uniform. Inspector Deysel tried to stop a taxi which then collided with him," Sewpersad said.

He could not confirm if the driver of the vehicle had been arrested or charged.

"At this stage, we still cannot comprehend what has happened. The executive management of the unit and the police officers extend our deepest condolences to Inspector Deysel's immediate family and friends," Sewpersad said.