IN PICTURES | Horrific aftermath of Overstrand's black Friday

A 71-year-old man was seriously injured while evacuating his Betty’s Bay home during a series of wildfires that ravaged the Overberg coast in the Western Cape, it emerged on Saturday.

A statement from a joint operations centre in Hermanus said the thoughts of firefighters were with the man and his family.

They were among scores of people ordered to evacuate their homes on Friday afternoon as four fires were propelled across 13,000ha by a north-west wind gusting at almost 100km/h.