South Africa

23 Limpopo church congregants arrested after violent weekend rampage

13 January 2019 - 16:01 By timeslive
The late Reverend Glayton Modise of International Pentecostal Church, pictured on January 26 2009. The church has been wracked with feuding following his death in February 2016.
The late Reverend Glayton Modise of International Pentecostal Church, pictured on January 26 2009. The church has been wracked with feuding following his death in February 2016.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

Congregants who assaulted each other and damaged vehicles during a rampage at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Limpopo at the weekend have been arrested.

The police in Mahwelereng outside Mokopane said on Sunday they had arrested 23 members of the church aged between 14 and 23 for various offences, including public violence.

The arrests follow violence between congregants on Saturday, January 12, at about 3pm at Danisani village in the Mapela area.

"It is alleged that two rival groups of the church had an altercation during a church service where other members went on the rampage and started assaulting several people and damaged vehicles which were parked within the church premises," police said in a statement.

'God knows why this happened' - Rivalry behind Zuurbekom church shooting

What was meant to be a men's conference at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) headquarters in Zuurbekom‚ Randfontein‚ west of ...
News
2 months ago

"The police were summoned to the scene, reacted swiftly and arrested 23 suspects for public violence, assault to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and malicious damage to property."

During the arrests, the police confiscated more than 20 petrol bombs, one knife, four big sticks and a five-litre container.

Two church members were taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The suspects will appear before the Mokerong magistrate’s court on Monday.

The provincial commissioner of police, Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the violent behaviour of the congregants.

“We urge religious groups and all community members to settle their differences in a peaceful and legal manner rather than indulging in acts of violence,” said Ledwaba.

The church has been wracked with feuding following the death of its leader‚ Glayton Modise‚ in February 2016, with disagreements over which of Modise’s children should succeed him.

In November last year, violent clashes broke out between congregants at its church in Zuurbekom‚ west of Johannesburg.

MORE

Church members arrested in sting operation in Mabopane get bail

At least 17 members of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) appeared in court on charges of murder, attempted murder and malicious ...
News
1 month ago

Church service goes ahead at Zuurbekom church amid tight security

It was business as usual at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Zuurbekom‚ west of Johannesburg‚ as congregants attended a service under ...
News
2 months ago

Man wounded in Gauteng church shooting blamed on 'rival groups'

A man is believed to have been shot on Thursday in what paramedics say could have been a hostage situation at a church in Zuurbekom in Randfontein‚ ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Sisulu lauds DRC for peaceful elections South Africa
  2. 23 Limpopo church congregants arrested after violent weekend rampage South Africa
  3. SA government in contact with local man held on terror charges in Mozambique South Africa
  4. Four-year-old crushed to death by garage door in Durban South Africa
  5. Jacques Kallis lucky to marry as 'very challenging' fire rages in Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X