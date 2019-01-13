Four-year-old crushed to death by garage door in Durban

A four-year-old Durban boy has been crushed to death by a garage door, paramedics said.

“At 10.26 am on Sunday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a child who was injured at a residence in Montclair, Durban.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a four-year-old male had been crushed by a garage door,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

“The child was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic and found to have no signs of life and tragically declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

Circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the police who were at the scene, Herbst added.